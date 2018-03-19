Home / Defense News

Oshkosh to deliver tactical vehicles for Qatar, Kuwait

By James LaPorta  |  March 19, 2018 at 10:34 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 19 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to provide multiple tactical vehicles to the government of Qatar and Kuwait.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $15.3 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price foreign military sales contract.

The agreement enables Oshkosh Defense to provide the governments of Qatar and Kuwait with M985A4 guided missile transporters with cranes, an M985A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, Multiple-Launch Rocket System resupply trucks, M984A4 HEMTT wreckers, M983A4 HEMTT tractors and training services for the vehicles, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Oshkosh, Wis., and is expected to be complete in May 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Oshkosh Defense at time of award from fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer
Australia rejects theory that MH370 wreckage found on Google Earth Australia rejects theory that MH370 wreckage found on Google Earth
Stephen Hawking's last paper predicts parallel universes Stephen Hawking's last paper predicts parallel universes
Ship sank by nor'easter 120 years ago discovered in Lake Erie Ship sank by nor'easter 120 years ago discovered in Lake Erie
Police: Latest Austin bombing may have been set off by trip wire Police: Latest Austin bombing may have been set off by trip wire