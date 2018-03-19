Oshkosh to deliver tactical vehicles for Qatar, Kuwait

March 19 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to provide multiple tactical vehicles to the government of Qatar and Kuwait.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $15.3 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price foreign military sales contract.

The agreement enables Oshkosh Defense to provide the governments of Qatar and Kuwait with M985A4 guided missile transporters with cranes, an M985A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, Multiple-Launch Rocket System resupply trucks, M984A4 HEMTT wreckers, M983A4 HEMTT tractors and training services for the vehicles, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Oshkosh, Wis., and is expected to be complete in May 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Oshkosh Defense at time of award from fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds.