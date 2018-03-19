Bell tapped for services to support MQ-8 Fire Scout

March 19 (UPI) -- Bell Helicopter has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for three Bell 407 variant commercial airframes in support of the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned aerial system.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $9.8 million under the terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The agreement between Naval Air Systems Command and Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. enables the company to provide up to three Bell 407 variant commercial airframes and associated Bell 407 unique components, the Pentagon said.

Additionally, the contract will provide for preservation and storage of the MQ-8 Fire Scout, a Northrop Grumman-manufactured unmanned autonomous helicopter used for reconnaissance, aerial fire support and other naval missions.

Work on the contract will occur in Ozark, Ala., and is expected to be complete in December 2020.

No funds will be obligated to Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., at time of award, the Pentagon said.