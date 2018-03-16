Raytheon to support Qatar patriot missile system

March 16 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for services in support of Qatar's patriot missile system.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $150.4 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales contract.

The agreement enables Raytheon to provide the government of Qatar with staffing and training for depot operations that will support the patriot missile system operated by the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

Work will occur in Doha, Qatar, and is expected to be complete in March 2018.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award from fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds.