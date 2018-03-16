Navy awards Lockheed $481M for F-35 spare parts

March 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has secured an additional $481 million from the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command for the procurement of spare parts in support of F-35 Lightning II production efforts, the second contract the company has been awarded this week related to the F-35.

The new cost-plus-fixed fee delivery order, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, amends a previously issued basic ordering agreement for the F-35 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-DoD participants and foreign military sales customers.

The work, which is expected to be completed by June 2022, will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, El Segundo, Calif., Orlando, Fla.,Nashua, N.H., Baltimore, Md., Warton, Britain, and Nagoya, Japan.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract for nearly $1.5 billion for long lead material and parts related to the F-35s.

The F-35 Lightning II, a fifth generation fighter, is a single-seat, single-engine stealth fighter jet capable of both ground attacks and air superiority missions. According to Lockheed Martin, at least 280 F-35 jets have been delivered so far.