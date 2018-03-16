Home / Defense News

Navy awards Lockheed $481M for F-35 spare parts

By Brooks Hays  |  March 16, 2018 at 2:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has secured an additional $481 million from the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command for the procurement of spare parts in support of F-35 Lightning II production efforts, the second contract the company has been awarded this week related to the F-35.

The new cost-plus-fixed fee delivery order, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, amends a previously issued basic ordering agreement for the F-35 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-DoD participants and foreign military sales customers.

The work, which is expected to be completed by June 2022, will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, El Segundo, Calif., Orlando, Fla.,Nashua, N.H., Baltimore, Md., Warton, Britain, and Nagoya, Japan.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract for nearly $1.5 billion for long lead material and parts related to the F-35s.

The F-35 Lightning II, a fifth generation fighter, is a single-seat, single-engine stealth fighter jet capable of both ground attacks and air superiority missions. According to Lockheed Martin, at least 280 F-35 jets have been delivered so far.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Some still missing in Miami bridge collapse that killed 6 Some still missing in Miami bridge collapse that killed 6
Pro poker player charged in $6M Super Bowl, World Cup ticket scam Pro poker player charged in $6M Super Bowl, World Cup ticket scam
Syria: 40 civilians killed in airstrikes as thousands flee Eastern Ghouta Syria: 40 civilians killed in airstrikes as thousands flee Eastern Ghouta
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter dies after fall in D.C. home Congresswoman Louise Slaughter dies after fall in D.C. home
On This Day: Hundreds dead in My Lai massacre On This Day: Hundreds dead in My Lai massacre