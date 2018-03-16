Home / Defense News

Lockheed awarded $3.5B contract from Army for training

By James LaPorta  |  March 16, 2018 at 10:22 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for training simulators and live-fire ranges.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $3.5 billion under the terms of a firm-fixed-contract.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide the Army with "training aids, devices, simulators and simulations, maintenance, sustainment, operations and support of instrumentation systems and live-fire ranges," the Pentagon said.

The Defense Department said work locations and funding will be determined with each order.

The contract between the U.S. Army and Lockheed Martin will remain valid until April 2025.

