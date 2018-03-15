Orbital Sciences wins Navy contract for test missiles

March 15 (UPI) -- Orbital Sciences Corp., has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target base vehicles and spares.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $67.5 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract.

The agreement enables Orbital Sciences Corp., to provide the Navy with 24 full-rate production Lot 11 GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target base vehicles and spares, according to the Pentagon.

The contract will also benefit the governments of Qatar and Japan.

The GQM-163A Coyote is an anti-ship missile used for fleet training and weapon system tests. Work on the contract will occur in multiple locations around the United States, and is expected to be complete in June 2021.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Orbital Sciences Corp. from Navy fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement and foreign military sales at time of award.

More than $222,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.