Northrop Grumman to provide mission module services for LCS vessels

March 15 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for services in support of littoral combat ship mission modules.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $46.7 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which is a cost-only modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Northrop Grumman to provide engineering, technical and sustainment services for the Navy's littoral combat ship mission modules.

Littoral combat ship mission modules are designed for naval operations against asymmetric threats and anti-access obstacles in littorals near the coastline, according to the Navy.

The littoral combat ships are used for patrol, interdiction, mine-countermeasures, undersea warfare operations and other missions. The modular design of the ships allows it to be outfitted based on mission requirements.

The LCS fleet consists of the Freedom-variant, made by Lockheed Martin, and the Independence-variant, made by Austal USA.

Work will occur in multiple locations across the United States, and is expected to be complete by March 2019.

More than $5.6 million will be obligated to Northrop Grumman at time of award from multiple Navy funding accounts., with $800,000 expiring at the end of the current fiscal year, according to the Pentagon.