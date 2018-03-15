General Dynamics to repair USS Mesa Verde

March 15 (UPI) -- General Dynamics has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for maintenance on the USS Mesa Verde, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $15.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables General Dynamics to provide repairs to the ship's engine, in addition to other maintenance issues on the naval vessel.

Work will occur in Norfolk, Va., the ship's homeport, and is expected to be complete by May 2019.

More than $7.7 million will be obligated to General Dynamics at the time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance funds.

The obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.