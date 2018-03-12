Navy awards $80.5M in contracts for global readiness initiative

March 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded three contracts in support of the Global Readiness and Force Management Enterprise.

The Defense Department announced Friday it had awarded contracts to Sotera Defense Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton and InnovaSystems International.

The contracts each pay for work on software development, systems engineering, training and other support for GRFME, the military's global response and readiness infrastructure.

Sotera, under a $29.3 million contract, will conduct work in Herndon, Va., and Norfolk, Va. Booz Allen Hamilton will work on its $25.8 million contract from McLean, Va., and Norfolk. InnovaSystems International will split work on the $25.4 million contract between San Diego and Norfolk.

The three companies will compete for specific jobs on on an order-by-order basis, which the Defense Department will fund using money from the Navy's operations and maintenance and research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work on all three contracts is scheduled to expire in March 2020, but there are options available to continue work until 2023.