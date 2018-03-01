Boeing receives $73.2M to service F/A-18 jets

March 1 (UPI) -- Boeing Co., was awarded a $73.2 million contract to perform service modifications extending the life of four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Naval aircraft.

The work to extend the life of the planes from 6,000 to 9,000 hours will be performed in St. Louis and El Segundo, Calif., the Defense Department announced on Wednesday.

Work is projected to be completed by April 2020.

Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds from the Navy of $67.6 million will be allocated with none expiring at the end of the fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Md., handled the contracting activity but it was not competitively procured pursuant to to Federal Acquisition Regulation.

The F/A-18E, which is a single-seat plane, and F/A-18F tandem-seat variant, began maiden operational deployment on board USS Abraham Lincoln in July 2002.

The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the newest version of the plane and serves as the backbone of the Navy carrier wing.