L-3 to support Navy MH-60R Seahawk aircraft

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- L-3 Technologies was awarded a contract to provide the U.S. Navy with Common Data Link Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 systems for the MH-60R Seahawk aircraft.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $25.6 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The contract enables L-3 Technologies to "manufacture, test, deliver, manage and support" the Common Data Link Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 systems.

The Common Data Link Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 system provides the Navy with a digital data link that gives helicopters the ability to share sensor information in real time with naval surface ships, according to Naval Air Systems Command.

The Common Data Link Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 system will be integrated into MH-60R Seahawk aircraft, which are designed for "anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support."

Work will occur in multiple locations across the United States and Canada, and is expected to be complete by August 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to L-3 Technologies at the time of award from Navy fiscal 2014, 2016, and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds and Navy fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement funds, the Pentagon said in a press release.

$2 million of the awarded funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.