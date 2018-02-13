Thales to provide rockets for Spanish, German helicopters

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thales, a French-owned defense company, was awarded contracts by Spain and Germany for rockets in support of their Tiger Helicopter fleets.

The company on Tuesday announced Spain's Logistic Support Command of the Army and the German Procurement Agency tapped Thales for the procurement of 1,000 and 10,000 70mm/2.75" rockets.

The procurement of munitions is sought for the Tiger HAD-E for Spain and the UH Tiger for Germany. Spain will receive 1,000 rockets for defensive use, while Germany's 10,000-rocket order is tailored toward increasing the training for their UH Tiger units.

Originally developed by Eurocopter -- now Airbus Helicopters -- the Tiger attack helicopter is a four-blade, twin-engine aircraft that first became operational in 2003.

"The Spanish Army Aviation have to take decisive assault operations and require high mobility and firepower," Jesus Sanchez Bargos, vice president for Thales in Spain, said in a press release. "Thales is proud to continue to support their ambitions and to provide FZ90 rockets with a very high level of safety and efficiency recognised by our customers worldwide."