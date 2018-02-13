MDA taps Raytheon for radar support for UAE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon a contract for software development and engineering support services for the Army/Navy Transportable Radar system in support of the United Arab Emirates.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is not-to-exceed more than $23.2 million, which is a modification to a previous award under the terms of a Firm Fixed Price contract.

The new modification increases the cumulative face value of the award from more than $717.6 million to $740.9 million, the Pentagon said.

The Army/Navy Transportable Radar, or AN/TPY-2, system is a missile-defense radar designed to detect, classify and track ballistic missiles.

Work on the contract will occur in Woburn, Mass., and is expected to be completed in November 2019.

More than $9.8 million will be obligated to Raytheon at the time of award from United Arab Emirates foreign military sale funds.