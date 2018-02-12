Lockheed receives contract for additional C-5 support

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for sustainment engineering services for the C-5 Galaxy, a large military transport aircraft manufactured by the company.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $9.6 million and is a modification to a 2016 award contract.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide the C-5 Galaxy with sustainment engineering and technical support services.

Work on the contract will occur at Fort Worth, Texas, Marietta, Ga., and Palmdale, Calif., and is expected to be complete by January 2019, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The total contract amount will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award from combined fiscal 2018 transportation working capital funds and operations and maintenance funds.

Last week, Lockheed Martin was awarded a similar award in support of the C-5 Galaxy worth $6.6 million under a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract that taps Lockheed Martin to provide "supply chain management, repair, and technical support services," the Pentagon said.