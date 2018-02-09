Lockheed Martin wins C-5 logistics support contract

Home / Defense News

By James LaPorta  |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 4:22 PM
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for contractor logistics support for the C-5 Galaxy, a military transport aircraft.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $6.6 million under an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The agreement taps Lockheed Martin to provide "supply chain management, repair, and technical support services," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Work will occur in Marietta, Ga., and Greenville, S.C., and is expected to be completed in July 2018.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award from a combination of fiscal 2018 transportation working capital funds and operations and maintenance funds, according to the Defense Department.

