Raytheon awarded $44.6M for missile systems research, development

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract for research and development designs for multiple weapon systems owned by the company.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $44.6 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, delivery order contract.

The agreement provides for "research and development design, development, studies, and technology demonstrations for advanced insertion and integration support of Raytheon-owned weapons systems."

The Raytheon weapons systems included on the research and development contract are AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile, AGM-65 Maverick, AGM-154 JSOW, R/UGM-109 Tomahawk, XM982 Excalibur, BGM-71 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided or TOW missile, Standard missile, Evolved Sea Sparrow missile, Talon, Rolling Airframe missile, Pyros, Small Diameter Bomb II and Griffin, the Pentagon said in a press release.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be finished in December 2022.

No funds have been obligated at time of award, and instead will be obligated on an individual delivery order basis.