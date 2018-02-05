Army contracts with Oshkosh for tactical vehicles

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract for 416 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $106.3 million and is a modification on a previous contract.

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV, has been rapidly replacing the military's fleet of Humvees in the last several years as the need for stronger armored vehicles was demonstrated early in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The agreement also provides for 832 kits, which include installation and packaging kits, according to the Pentagon.

Work on the contract will occur in Oshkosh, Wis., and is expected to be complete by March 2019.

The total amount of the contract has been obligated to Oshkosh at time of award from Army fiscal 2016 and 2017 other procurement funds.