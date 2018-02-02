Navy awards DynCorp with $40M contract for aircraft support

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- DynCorp International has been awarded a contract for maintenance and logistics services on multiple Navy-owned aircraft assigned to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $40.4 million under the terms indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which is a modification on a previous award contract.

The contract provides an option to the Navy for "organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance and logistics services" for the F/A-18 Super Hornet the EA-18G Growler MH-60S Seahawk, F-16A/B Fighting Falcon and E-2C Hawkeye.

The aircraft capabilities range from traditional fighter jets and electronic warfare aircraft to helicopter operations and early-warning weather abilities.

The aircraft are all assigned to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon, Nev. Work on the contract will occur at the Naval Air Station, and is expected to be completed in January 2019.

More than $10.9 million will be obligated to DynCorp International at the time of award contract, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.