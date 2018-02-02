Air Force awards Boeing $195M contract for JDAM tail kits

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a contract for Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, tail kits.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $195 million under a fixed-price-incentive-firm modification, which is a modification on a previous award contract.

The JDAM tail kits convert existing unguided free-fall bombs into "smart" munitions by providing accurate guidance through inertial navigation and global positioning systems.

The JDAM is a guided air-to-surface weapon that has a variety of options for deployment against ground targets, ranging from the 2,000-pound BLU-109/MK 84 to the smaller 500-pound BLU-111/MK 82 warhead.

The JDAM has been integrated into multiple aircraft from bombers to fighter jets such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-22 Raptor.

The modified agreement brings the total cumulative value of the award contract to more than $927.5 million, with an option for additional JDAM tail kits if needed, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by January 2020.

The total amount of the new modified contract will be obligated to Boeing at the time of award from fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2019 procurement funds.