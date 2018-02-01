Army turns to BAE Systems for vehicle production

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- BAE Systems has been awarded a contract in support of the latest Self-Propelled Howitzer and the latest version of the Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicle.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $148.8 million and enables the defense contractor to acquire early procurement material to support production of the M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer manufactured by BAE and is part of its M109 family of vehicles.

The self-propelled Howitzer is primarily used for indirect fire support operations in support of the U.S. Army Armored Brigade Combat Team, according to BAE.

The M992A3 is the latest version of BAE Systems' Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicle, or what the Army calls CAT, for Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked. The M992A3 is a heavily armored munitions carrier that specifically assists the M109A7's ammunition.

Work on the contract will occur in York, Pa., and is expected to be completed by November 2022.

The full amount of the contract has been obligated to BAE Systems at the time of award from Army Fiscal 2018 other procurement funds.