Raytheon awarded $95M contract for Excalibur support

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missiles Systems has been awarded a $95 million contract for engineering services on the 155mm Excalibur program.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Monday, is a single-bid contract to support the U.S. Army's use of the GPS-guided artillery munition.

Both the Army and Marine Corps use the Excalibur, the latest version of which can be fired from several models of the Howitzer with a range of more than 23 miles.

The Excalibur, developed through an international cooperation with Sweden, is used for penetrating urban structures, as well as against personnel and other light targets, according to the Army.

The hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee firm-fixed-price contract is set to run through Jan. 25, 2023, with work locations and funding to be determined with each individual order.