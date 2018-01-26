More than $17.5M awarded to Jacob Technology for services

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jacobs Technology has been awarded a contract for engineering services in support of launch testing for the U.S. Navy and the British government.

The deal, announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Defense, is valued at more than $17.5 million and modifies a previous award contract under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract.

Jacobs Technology is expected to provide design and development services, along with sit activation, test, evaluation and operation of the launch testing capability or LTC complex at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in China Lake, Calif.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at China Lake is the primary testing facility and weapons development laboratory for the U.S. Navy.

Work on the contract is expected to occur at the Naval Air Warfare Center in China Lake and is scheduled to be completed in December 2019.

No funds are being obligated to Jacobs Technology at the time of award contract, according to a Pentagon press release.