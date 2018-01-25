Home / Defense News

Northrop Grumman tapped to service Army's Hunter drones

By James LaPorta  |  Jan. 25, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for engineering services to the U.S. Army's Hunter unmanned aircraft systems.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $12.5 million and is a modification to a previous contract.

The Army's RQ-5 Hunter unmanned aerial vehicle is an intelligence community asset as it is primarily used for reconnaissance missions and has strike capabilities -- the MQ-5A/B carries the GBU-44/B Viper Strike, which is a GPS-aided, laser-guided anti-tank bomb.

Work on the contract and funding will be determined with each order, according to the Pentagon announcement.

The contract between the Army and Northrop Grumman is expected to be complete by January 17, 2019.

Topics: Drones
