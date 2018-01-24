Home / Defense News

Dyncorp to provide aviation field services to U.S. Army in Germany, Iraq, Afghanistan

By James LaPorta  |  Jan. 24, 2018 at 4:53 PM
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dyncorp International has been awarded a contract for aviation field maintenance services in support of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $13.2 million and is a modification to a previous contract under the terms of a firm-fixed-price agreement.

The contract will provide maintenance, repair and rebuilding services to the Army's Aviation and Missile Command.

Work on the contract will occur in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan, and is expected to be complete in December 2018.

The full amount of the contract has been obligated to Dyncorp International from Army fiscal year 2016 and 2018 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

