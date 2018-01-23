New BAE bridging system tested with weight of Main Battle Tank

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- BAE Systems on Tuesday said they have successfully demonstrated 22,000 crossings of the Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank on their new Modular Bridging System.

The milestone is a major achievement for the company and supports their bid to provide a new bridge system for the British Army and other export customers, the company said in a press release.

BAE says the Modular Bridging System is a lightweight system that can be rapidly deployed by air assets in order to provide a mechanism for Main Battle Tanks to traverse impassable rivers and canals.

The bridge can also be used during combat operations and natural disasters, which would aid in keeping logistical and rescue lines open.

"Our 50-strong engineering team in Telford lives and breathes Bridging, supporting the British Army in this area for over 30 years and building a deep understanding of soldiers' needs during this time," said John Lees, BAE Systems' Bridging Business Manager.

"This project has been as much about improving techniques in manufacturing and performance as it has about testing bridges. We've carried out tests across even the smallest bridge components to allow us to confidently underwrite the performance of our bridges, and offer an innovative and cost-effective system that exceeds soldiers' needs to 2040 and beyond."