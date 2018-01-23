Leonardo delivers upgraded ship to Royal Bahrain Navy

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Leonardo has delivered its first upgraded Al Manama naval ship to the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.

In a ceremony Monday at Mina Salman, the port in Manama, Bahrain, Leonardo delivered the first upgraded Al Manama naval ships to the Royal Bahrain Navy.

The upgrades include a newly minted weapons control system, along with training services and logistics.

In 2015, Leonardo was tapped to upgrade six Al Manama naval ships to the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces at a cost of more than $61.4 million.

Al Manama naval ships were first commissioned in 1987, and are capable of conducting anti-surface and electronic warfare operations, in addition to maritime patrol and surveillance missions.

The also ship boasts the ability to conduct search and rescue missions and medical evacuation operations because it is equipped with a helicopter lift, landing dock and hangar.

Upgrades on all six ships are expected to be completed by 2020.