Lockheed awarded $25M for Apache helicoptors for Egypt

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract by the Army for night vision sensor kits for Egypt's AH-64 Apache fleet.

The terms of the deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, come under a modified agreement for Lockheed Martin to provide the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System, or M-TADS/PNVS, system kits and spares for the AH-64 Apache.

The M-TADS/PNVS system is a "long range, precision engagement and pilotage solution for day, night, and adverse weather missions," according to Lockheed.

The M-TADS/PNVS system is designed to integrate onto the AH-64 Apache, a four-blade, twin-turboshaft attack helicopter armed with a 30mm M230 chain gun and, generally, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods.

Work on the contract will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be finished in April 2020, the Pentagon said.

More than $25.2 million, allocated from fiscal 2017 foreign military sales, has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award.