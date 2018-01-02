Home / Defense News

Lockheed awarded $25M for Apache helicoptors for Egypt

By James LaPorta  |  Jan. 2, 2018 at 8:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract by the Army for night vision sensor kits for Egypt's AH-64 Apache fleet.

The terms of the deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, come under a modified agreement for Lockheed Martin to provide the Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System, or M-TADS/PNVS, system kits and spares for the AH-64 Apache.

The M-TADS/PNVS system is a "long range, precision engagement and pilotage solution for day, night, and adverse weather missions," according to Lockheed.

The M-TADS/PNVS system is designed to integrate onto the AH-64 Apache, a four-blade, twin-turboshaft attack helicopter armed with a 30mm M230 chain gun and, generally, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Hydra 70 rocket pods.

Work on the contract will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be finished in April 2020, the Pentagon said.

More than $25.2 million, allocated from fiscal 2017 foreign military sales, has been obligated to Lockheed Martin at the time of award.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California Now legal, recreational marijuana hits stores in California
Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017 Chicago homicide rate decreased 16 percent in 2017
Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
Trump's first tweet of 2018: U.S. 'foolishly' gave aid to Pakistan Trump's first tweet of 2018: U.S. 'foolishly' gave aid to Pakistan
1,400 cars destroyed in Liverpool parking garage fire 1,400 cars destroyed in Liverpool parking garage fire