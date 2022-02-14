Trending
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM

Tears and cheers: Faces from the Beijing Winter Olympics(24 images)

Emotions run high as athletes at the pinnacle of their careers compete in the Olympics. Here's a look at some emotional highs and lows during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland weeps as she clutches her bronze medal in women's super-G. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's freestyle skiing aerials competition. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France embrace after completing their routine at the figure skating ice dance competition. They set a new record and won the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Marco Odermatt of Switzerland celebrates winning the gold in men's giant slalom. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
