Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Kimila Valieva
Valentine's ban
Skier fall
Ukraine
COVID-19 booster
Prison escape
Ice dance
Super Bowl celebrities
Mars rover
Ambassador Bridge
Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Tears and cheers: Faces from the Beijing Winter Olympics
(24 images)
Emotions run high as athletes at the pinnacle of their careers compete in the Olympics. Here's a look at some emotional highs and lows during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Michelle Gisin of Switzerland weeps as she clutches her bronze medal in women's super-G. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's freestyle skiing aerials competition. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France embrace after completing their routine at the figure skating ice dance competition. They set a new record and won the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marco Odermatt of Switzerland celebrates winning the gold in men's giant slalom. Photo by Rick T. Wilking/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement