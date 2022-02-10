Trending
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Shaun White's career in Olympic snowboarding(15 images)

After a career that earned him three Olympic gold medals, snowboarder Shaun White will retire after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. White has performed in every Winter Games since 2006, winning gold in all but the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, where he finished fourth. He also finished fourth on his final run this week. Here's a look back at his career.

Snowboarder Shaun White arrives at East River Park for the Redbull Snowscraper snowboard competition in New York City in 2009. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
White trains before his qualifying run in the men's halfpipe snowboard event at the Winter Olympics at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, Canada, in 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
White performs in the men's halfpipe snowboard final in 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
White reacts after his second run in 2010. He won a gold medal in the event. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
