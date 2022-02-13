Moments from Beijing Olympics ice dance(22 images)
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France win the gold medal and set an ice dancing world record at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia win the silver, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA take bronze.
The winners of the figure skating ice dance free competition pose together during the venue ceremony at Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 14. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Madison Hubbell (L) and Zachary Donohue play with the Bing Dwen Dwen mascot figures during the venue ceremony. The pair won the bronze medal for the USA with a total score of 218.02. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI