2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Beijing Olympics women's Ice Hockey: Canada vs Switzerland
Team Canada defeated Switzerland 12-1 on Thursday in a women's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Here's a look at the game.
Swiss players surround the goal to defend it during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 3, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
The referee jumps out of the way of the puck as Canadian defender Renata Fast (14) goes up against the boards with Swiss forward Alina Muller (25). Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
The puck shot by Canadian forward Sarah Fillier (10) rockets past Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Braendli (20). Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) blocks a shot by Swiss forward Lara Stalder (7). Stalder, the Swiss team captain, scored a power-play goal after Canada scored nine consecutive goals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
