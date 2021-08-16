Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:53 AM

Beijing Olympics: women's 3000m speed skate(9 images)

Here's a look at the women's 3000m speed skate event: Where Irene Schouten (Netherlands) achieved gold, Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) took silver and Isabelle Weidemann (Canada) took bronze on Saturday.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands competes in the Women's 3000m Speedskating event at the National Speed Skating Oval at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Isabelle Weidemann of Canada (R) competes against Ragne Wiklund of Norway. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Schouten (L) skates ahead of Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Schouten reacts after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal. She crossed the finish with a time of 3 minutes 56.93 seconds, breaking Claudia Pechstein's 2002 record of 3 minutes 57.70 seconds. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
