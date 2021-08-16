Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM
Beijing Olympics: figure skating
(15 images)
Here's a look at the figure skating events.
Kamila Valieva performs a spin during the Women's Single Figure Skating Short Program competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Madeline Schizas performs a spiral. Schizas placed third with a score of 69.60 in the team event. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Eliska Brezinova performs a spiral. Brezinova placed eight with a score of 61.05 in the team event. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Karen Chen stumbles during a jump. Chen placed fifth with a score of 65.20. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement