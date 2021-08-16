Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM

Beijing Olympics: figure skating(15 images)

Here's a look at the figure skating events.

Kamila Valieva performs a spin during the Women's Single Figure Skating Short Program competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Madeline Schizas performs a spiral. Schizas placed third with a score of 69.60 in the team event. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Eliska Brezinova performs a spiral. Brezinova placed eight with a score of 61.05 in the team event. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Karen Chen stumbles during a jump. Chen placed fifth with a score of 65.20. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
