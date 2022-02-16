Beijing Olympics: Women's ice hockey, USA vs. Canada(15 images)
Canada defeats Team USA with a final score of 3-2 in the women's ice hockey gold medal match on February 17, 2022 at the Beijing Olympic Games. The Americans take silver.
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with teammates after winning the gold medal in their women's ice hockey gold medal match against the USA at the Wukesong sports center at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 17. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Canada's players celebrate winning the gold medal. The two teams have faced off in six of the seven gold medal games there have been since the women's competition debuted at the Olympics in 1998. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI