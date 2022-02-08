Team USA's Lindsey Jacobellis wins the gold in the women's snowboarding cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 9, 2022, giving the USA its first gold. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand earlier takes the gold in the slopestyle, with American Julia Marino taking silver. Team USA's Chloe Kim finishes first in the women's snowboard halfpipe.
Gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States stands on the podium after the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 9. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Silver medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France (L), Jacobellis and bronze medalist Meryeta Odine of Canada stand on the podium with their national flags after the women's snowboard cross finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI