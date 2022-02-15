Beijing Olympics: Slovakia eliminates USA in men's hockey(23 images)
Team USA is eliminated from the Beijing Winter Olympics tournament in an overtime shootout against Slovakia with a final score of 3-2. The match saw quick scoring and three-on-three overtime play before the shootout which came down to the goaltenders Patrik Rybar and Strauss Mann on Wednesday.
USA's Brian Cooper (23) gets past Slovakia Peter Cehlarik (34) during their men's ice hockey quarterfinal match at National Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 16. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI