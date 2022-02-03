Trending
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Feb. 4, 2022

Beijing Olympics: Opening Ceremony(36 images)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially start with the Opening Ceremony in Beijing on Friday. The city is making history as it becomes the first to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The games take place amid a background of COVID-19 restrictions and a diplomatic boycott over human rights abuses in China.

The Olympic flag and the flag of the People's Republic of China flutter in the wind at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in National Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
The Olympic flag is carried before it is raised. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Dancers perform under projected snowfall. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Performers on in-line skates perform a ski routine on the lighted floor. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
