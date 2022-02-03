The 2022 Winter Olympics officially start with the Opening Ceremony in Beijing on Friday. The city is making history as it becomes the first to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The games take place amid a background of COVID-19 restrictions and a diplomatic boycott over human rights abuses in China.
The Olympic flag and the flag of the People's Republic of China flutter in the wind at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in National Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI