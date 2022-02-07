Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's skiing(18 images)
Here's a look at the women's skiing events at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, including giant slalom and moguls freestyle. Sweden's Sara Hector takes the gold medal in alpine skiing. Italy's Federica Brignone took silver, and Austria's Lara Gut-Behrami took bronze. In moguls freestyle, Jakara Anthony of Australia won the gold; Jaelin Kauf of Team USA took silver and Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia took bronze.
Sweden's gold medalist Sara Hector smiles during the medals ceremony for the alpine skiing women's giant slalom race at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center on Monday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI