Beijing Olympics: Moments from figure skating(33 images)
Russian skaters, lead by a stunning performance by Kamila Valieva, 15, took gold in the figure skating team event on February 7, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team USA took the silver, with Japan earning the bronze.
Members of the Russian skating team jump for a photos with the mascot dolls Bing Dwen Dwen after winning the gold medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 7. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI