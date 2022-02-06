Trending
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM

Beijing Olympics: Moments from figure skating(33 images)

Russian skaters, lead by a stunning performance by Kamila Valieva, 15, took gold in the figure skating team event on February 7, 2022, at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team USA took the silver, with Japan earning the bronze.

Members of the Russian skating team jump for a photos with the mascot dolls Bing Dwen Dwen after winning the gold medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 7. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Team USA members pose with the mascot dolls after winning the silver medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
The Japanese team took the bronze medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs her routine during the women's single team competition. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
