2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM

Beijing Olympics: Men's speed skating(7 images)

Here's a look at the men's 1000m short track speed skating heats on Saturday. These heats served as qualifying races for the quarter-finals.

Pascal Dion (72), leads Adil Galiakhmetov (L-15) and Vladislav Bykanov (13) during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating heats at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Dion (72), Bykanov (13), Galiakhmetov (15) and Juneseo Lee (46) line up for the start of the heat. Lee who placed first and Dion second in this heat qualified for the quarterfinal round. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Kazuki Yoshinaga leads his heat. John-Henry Krueger, Furkan Akar and Yoshinaga all advanced to the quarterfinal round. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Workers use liquid nitrogen to repair a damaged section of the ice. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
