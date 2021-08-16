Here's a look at the men's 1000m short track speed skating heats on Saturday. These heats served as qualifying races for the quarter-finals.
Pascal Dion (72), leads Adil Galiakhmetov (L-15) and Vladislav Bykanov (13) during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating heats at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 5, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Dion (72), Bykanov (13), Galiakhmetov (15) and Juneseo Lee (46) line up for the start of the heat. Lee who placed first and Dion second in this heat qualified for the quarterfinal round. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI