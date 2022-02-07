Trending
Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM

Beijing Olympics: France takes gold in men's biathlon(8 images)

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France wins gold in the men's 20km individual biathlon event at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8, 2022. Anton Smolski of Belarus wins the silver and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe takes the bronze. Fillon Maillet finished with a time of 48:47.4.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France holds his mascot on the podium after the men's 20km individual biathlon event at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI.
License photo | Permalink
Maillet jumps on the podium after winning the gold medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI.
License photo | Permalink
Bronze medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe (L) of Norway, gold medalist Fillon Maillet and silver medalist Anton Smolski of Belarus pose on the podium. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Fillon Maillet looks out from behind his sunglasses as he celebrates in the finish area. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement