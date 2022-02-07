Beijing Olympics: France takes gold in men's biathlon(8 images)
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France wins gold in the men's 20km individual biathlon event at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8, 2022. Anton Smolski of Belarus wins the silver and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe takes the bronze. Fillon Maillet finished with a time of 48:47.4.
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France holds his mascot on the podium after the men's 20km individual biathlon event at the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on February 8. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI.