2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM

Beijing Olympics: Closing Ceremony(12 images)

Light displays, dancing and athletes celebrating their medals during the Olympic Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony was again directed by Zhang Yimou, the famed filmmaker who directed the Opening Ceremony, as well as the performances at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games. Strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed throughout the Winter Olympics.

Children holding snowflake lanterns dance on the ice at the Olympic Closing Ceremony in National Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
A giant LED floor provided special effects. The ceremony was led by Zhang Yimou, the famed filmmaker who directed the Opening Ceremony. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
National anthems and flags representing Russian Olympic Committee, China and Greece are displayed. Greece was represented as the ancient home of the Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Representatives from Italy, who will host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games between two cities, Milan and Cortina, wave the Olympic flag. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI.
