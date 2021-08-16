Light displays, dancing and athletes celebrating their medals during the Olympic Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony was again directed by Zhang Yimou, the famed filmmaker who directed the Opening Ceremony, as well as the performances at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games. Strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed throughout the Winter Olympics.
Children holding snowflake lanterns dance on the ice at the Olympic Closing Ceremony in National Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI