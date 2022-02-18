Beijing Olympics: China's Wenjing Sui, Cong Han nab gold in pairs figure skating(26 images)
China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han set a new world record in pairs figure skating at the Beijing Winter Games on February 18, 2022. Here are some highlights from the short program portion of the competition.
Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China pose with their gold medals after winning the pairs figure skating competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic on February 19, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI