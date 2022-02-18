Advertisement
2022 Winter Olympics Photos
Beijing Olympics: China's Wenjing Sui, Cong Han nab gold in pairs figure skating(26 images)

China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han set a new world record in pairs figure skating at the Beijing Winter Games on February 18, 2022. Here are some highlights from the short program portion of the competition.

Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China pose with their gold medals after winning the pairs figure skating competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic on February 19, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Olympic medalists pose following the awards ceremony in the pairs figure skating competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic on Saturday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China won the competition with a combined score of 239.88. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were in first place heading into Saturday's free skate. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
