2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Team USA wins women's basketball semi-final
(7 images)
Team USA defeated Serbia 70-59 in the women's basketball semi-final during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on August 6. Team USA will advance to the gold medal game.
The United States' Diana Taurasi (L) is closely defended by Serbia's Sasa Cado during the basketball semi-final on August 6.
Team USA won.
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
The United States' Sue Bird (C) dribbles down court as Serbia's Tina Krajisnik defends. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
The United States' Brittney Griner (L) moves in to the lane, defended by Krajisnik. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
American Chelsea Gray (L) looks to score past Krajisnik. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
