Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:02 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Scenes from Canada's win over U.S. in women's soccer
(9 images)
Highlights from women's soccer during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The United States' Kelley O'Hara consoles Carli Lloyd as she buries her face in her hands after Canada defeated Team USA in the soccer semifinal match on August 2. Canada defeated the United States 1-0 on a penalty kick. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lloyd sits on a ball alone as she contemplates their loss. Team USA will go on to play for the bronze medal. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Canada's players join on the field to cheer their victory over the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Canada's Jessie Fleming scores a penalty kick against U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, winning the game. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/