2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from wrestling
Highlights from women's and men's wrestling during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Japan's Sara Dosho (L) competes with the United States' Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah in the women's freestyle 68-kilogram quarter final on August 2. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
As with all this year's Olympic events, spectators are limited at the wrestling ring. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Stock Mensah (R) defeats Dosho in the quarter final. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Dosho (L) shakes Stock Mensah's hand after their match. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
