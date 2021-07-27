Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 27, 2021 at 9:43 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's volleyball
(8 images)
Highlights from women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
China's Xiangyu Gong (C) cheers on teammates after a point during a volleyball match against the United States on July 27. Team USA won in two sets, 29-27 and 25-22. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, the United States' Haleigh Washington, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson cheer their victory over China in two sets. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Team USA come together during a break. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
China's Mengjie Wang (L) shouts out in jubilation after a point during the match. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
