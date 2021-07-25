Sections
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's swimming
Highlights from the women's swimming events at the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo.
Team Australia celebrates winning the 4x100-meter freestyle relay in the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 25. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Cate Campbell of Australia competes in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts to winning the women's 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:32.08. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Ohashi (R) leads the women's 400-meter individual medley. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
