Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Simone Biles
'Donnie Brasco'
Delta variant
Ben & Jerry's
U.S. vs. Australia
Carissa Moore
Olympic tattoos
Barbara Boxer
Capitol attack
Chin balance
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's kayaking
(8 images)
Highlights from the women's kayak slalom finals, where Germany took home the gold, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 27.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Germany's Ricarda Funk celebrates after winning the gold medal in the kayak slalom final on July 27. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Australia's Jessica Fox gestures with a heart after winning the bronze medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Spain's silver medalist Maialen Chourraut, Funk, and Fox wave from the podium. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fox waves after winning the bronze medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/