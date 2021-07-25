Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: July 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM
Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's diving
(8 images)
Highlights from women's diving events at the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance of Great Britain compete in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 25. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tingmao Shi and Han Wang of China watch results in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany compete in the 3-meter springboard. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Melissa Beaulieu Citrini (L) and Jennifer Abel of Canada compete. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/